How Salma Hayek And A Team Of Animators Brought Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet” To Life

Salma Hayek tends to wax rhapsodic once she gets going on the subject of The Prophet. Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran’s book of spiritual musings has sold 120 million copies since first being published in 1923, but until Hayek and her team came along, nobody had ever attempted to turn the intellectual property into a feature film. Why not? The Prophet features plenty of New Age musings on love and death but nothing in the way of an actual story.

So Hayek executive produced a Disney-style narrative to draw moviegoers into Gibran’s text as envisioned by eight animators around the world. “The language of the film is the language of dreams,” explains Hayek, who also voices a stressed-out single mother in Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet, opening August 7 in New York and Los Angeles. “That’s why it’s animated and not live action. We surprise you with these different chapters of animation that feel like dreams so that watching the movie becomes like having a journey inside of yourself.”

Hayek, Oscar-nominated for her performance in Frida, put on her producer’s hat for The Prophet. In addition to raising money, she recruited The Lion King director Roger Allers to craft a kid-friendly framing narrative. Hayek says, “We wanted the main storytelling style to be very simple and down to earth and comfortable for the movie goer. We thought a Disney animator would be great at that.”

Allers came up with a story about a political prisoner held under house arrest. Escorted by soldiers, artist/writer “Mustafa” (voiced by Liam Neeson) travels across a sun-dappled island with housekeeper Kamila, (Hayek) and her rebellious daughter Almitra (Quvenzhané Wallis from Beasts of the Southern Wild). Along the way, Mustafa shares his philosophy during interludes animated by the contributing directors.

“The visual jewels are the poems,” Hayek observes. “Roger was very humble because the first thing he said is that the main story needs to be in neutral, earthy tones to make the poems stand out. Otherwise, it would just be too much information.”

Like co-star Neeson, who recited Gibran’s poems from memory during his voiceover sessions, Hayek counts herself a longtime fan of the poet/painter. “My grandfather was Lebanese and always kept The Prophet on his bedside table,” she recalls. “He died when I was six and we were very close.”

Twelve years later, Hayek happened to spot Gibran’s eye-on-hand book cover painting. “When I saw that drawing, I recognized it from my grandfather’s night stand. So I read the book and it made a huge impression on me. It was as if my grandfather were teaching me about life through The Prophet.”