Yahoo Wants to Make Video Chats More Like Texting

It’s easy to imagine how all of those video calls ended up in classic works of science fiction: In a future where communicating via live video is an option, their authors must have wondered, who would choose to write or use the phone?

Answer: Us.

According to a 2014 Pew Research report, texting and receiving texts is the number one way that Americans use their smartphones. Video chat is number seven, behind accessing the Internet, emailing, downloading apps, getting location-based information, and listening to music. Calling people didn’t even make the list.

Yahoo has some theories for why this is. The first problem with video chat, argued SVP of Yahoo mobile and engineering products Adam Cahan at a press event in New York City on Wednesday, is that it feels formal, like something that requires an appointment. The second is that, because it requires audio, people feel uncomfortable using it in the places where they might text–at work, on the bus, in line at the grocery store. “All of us can hear everything you are saying and everything you are hearing,” he said.

The company’s newest app, LiveText, addresses these issues with an unexpected solution: video chat with no audio.

Instead of speaking, friends communicate via text that appears overlaid on a live, silent video feed from their conversation partner. They can toggle between live conversations, but like Snapchat, once the conversation is over, the video and the message history disappears.

The app’s chat screen looks like the background image of a Snapchat message has been replaced by a live video.