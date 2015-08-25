The Future Of Fast Food Is . . . Quinoa?

“Look at that flavor JAR!” Scott Drummond, the chief strategy officer and cofounder of Eatsa , a fast-food restaurant scheduled to open in downtown San Francisco in late August, pauses his slide deck on a chart showing the results of the company’s latest round of “sensory science testing.” Pitted against real menu items from a half-dozen would-be competitors in the healthy fast-casual space, Eatsa’s quinoa-based, all-vegetarian lunch bowls scored JAR, or “just about right” numbers that put them near the top of the heap across measures like saltiness, spiciness, juiciness, and overall deliciousness.

It’s late May–about two months before the store’s scheduled launch–and the sensory science data clearly warms the members of Eatsa’s launch team gathered here inside a large, unheated garage below a nondescript Nob Hill apartment building, beside a life-size foam-board mockup of the first store. They’re data guys and brand guys–black fleece, jeans, and dress shoe-wearing Bay Area tech guys. Not food guys. But if Drummond and his data are to be believed (for the record, I was not offered a taste test), Eatsa’s food and sensory scientists have performed pure culinary alchemy. They’ve made quinoa–the good-for-you grain du jour now appearing in a bland, watery version at a salad bar or potluck near you–actually craveable.

Their secret? It’s science, not just more fat and salt. They undertook a roughly two-year process of collecting and analyzing data on consumer taste preferences, and engineering a taste experience–naturally, and without excessive fat, sodium, or sugar–with the addictive qualities of the best fast food. They use a few varieties of quinoa (red and white). For some dishes, they toast it, others they stir-fry it, and others they make it into a kind of backed quinoa “stuffing.” It’s delicious enough to eat plain–then, they add the fixings.

The kicker is the price point: all of Eatsa’s lunch bowls, eight signature combos featuring quinoa that’s toasted, stir-fried, or turned into stuffing and combined with vegetables and sometimes cheese, have a $6.95 base price. For example, the Harvest Bowl, for $6.99, includes quinoa stuffing, cranberry chutney, roasted autumn vegetable, green beans, crispy onion strings, mushroom gravy, and almonds. Then you can add any additional ingredients–like cheese, to a dish that doesn’t already include it. That’s a solid notch in pricepoint below a Chipotle burrito or a salad from healthy fast-food chains like Sweetgreen or Specialty’s. Forgoing meat helps keep the cost of goods down. And unlike those places, Eatsa (whose parent company is called Keenwawa) makes no special claims–organic, local, GMO-free–for its ingredients. They’re just “healthy.” And in a city like San Francisco, $7 for lunch is almost McDonald’s cheap.

Drummond, his cofounder and CEO Tim Young, and their lead investor, David Friedberg–who in 2013 sold his climate-prediction startup, the Climate Corporation, to Monsanto for about a billion dollars–have McDonald’s-size ambitions. Quinoa is just one part of the story, and arguably a less important part than the way Eatsa plans to use technology to transform not just the menu but the whole fast-food experience by removing humans–and human interaction–wherever possible.

That might seem like a business model targeting the Bay Area’s asocial programmer demographic. But really, Drummond says, it’s about efficiency. “We’re using data science to drive the whole Eatsa experience,” he says. And what the data tell him is that human cashiers suck, a weak link in the food-delivery chain. Eatsa gets rid of them. “Cashiers won’t be a limitation,” says Drummond.

Rather, customers will order at one of several touchscreen kiosks, paying electronically. No cash. When their order is ready–in less than two minutes, is the plan–invisible hands slide it into a cubby, which lights up with their name and order number. If you don’t need to ask the store’s single human “concierge” for help, you need never interact with another person to get your lunch. And because of that, Drummond promises, customers will never have to wait in a line.