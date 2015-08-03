5 Career Lessons From A Startup CTO

There’s a lot of career advice out there, and a lot of it is good. But over the last 15 years I’ve worked at startups (including my own) and big companies alike, and I’ve found that navigating a technology career takes an approach that doesn’t quite fly in other fields. Here are a few, somewhat counterintuitive ways to go about it.

“Know thyself,” many people will tell you. But while it’s important to be realistic about your strengths and weaknesses, don’t be too realistic about them. You might wind up talking yourself out of something great.

In high school and college I was really into music, especially where it intersected with technology, and I was obsessed with Peter Gabriel because he stood at the center of it. I was studying multimedia databases, and I knew that what I was working on could solve a problem he had—how to categorize and store sounds in a way that would make them easy to retrieve.

So I wrote him a letter. It sounds crazy—a nerdy kid from Michigan penning a missive to one of the most famous musicians in the world. But as it happens, I heard back! I ended up going to England and collaborating with Peter and his crew to build a multimedia database and front-end tool allowing musicians to retrieve sounds based on things like color, temperature, texture, and so on.

Had I been too “realistic” about what was possible and what wasn’t, I never would’ve taken this shot. In the worst-case scenario, I simply wouldn’t have got a response; instead, the best possible outcome happened. So don’t count yourself out. Write that letter; make that phone call; take that risk.

Career counselors wisely suggest doing plenty of research about the market you’re looking to enter, but sometimes not knowing everything helps you take an opportunity you otherwise wouldn’t. My first startup was an online brokerage called Lombard, which was ultimately sold to Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley. When my team and I conceived of the idea to build it, we had no idea of some of the challenges we’d run into. If we had, I doubt we would’ve dared to tackle it.

Just because you can’t see every step on the path from A to B from where you stand now doesn’t mean you can’t get there.

