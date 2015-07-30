Is This The Ultimate Burning Man Tent?

Once a hippie festival full of improvised housing, Burning Man has become a playground for the rich, with luxe, temporary accommodations brought in by Valley types like Elon Musk. Renting a premium RV for the week can set you back five figures.

But what if you want an experience between roughing it in a basic tent, and breaking the bank on a techno-camp? The Shift-Pod may be the answer. For an $800 donation to the Burning-Man-based, “nondenominational spiritual organization” Shift, you can acquire one of these space-age looking tents as a thank-you gift, and also know your donation is funding the shipment of more Shift-Pods to Nepal.

So what is the Shift-Pod? It’s a 55-pound tent with a 6.5-foot ceiling that has room for a queen mattress and sets up in as little as 90 seconds. It’s constructed from a three-layer, insulated, UV-reflective nylon that reflects the sun’s rays to keep things as cool they can possibly be in the desert sun. An integrated ventilation system can also filter the dusty air, or even connect to an A/C unit. And six porthole windows unzip for you to gawk at all of the young CEOs who are riding naked through the sand on whatever tetanus-inducing flame machine is the rage that year, enjoying a temporary liberation from the connected world and the unrelenting, flatline DAU ticker that comes along with it.

[via Burners]