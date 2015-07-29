BetaBrand Is Hiring And They Really, Really, Really Don’t Care What Developers Wear To The Office

That’s the takeaway from this tongue-in-cheek, midriff-on-blast spot from the company, announcing its job openings in the wake of the HP kerfuffle. The spot, which features a number of male engineers in increasingly absurd outfits, stresses the “no dress code required” policy at BetaBrand with a series of visual gags. They go from fashion-forward t-shirts to midriff-baring crop tops (that AC/DC look is on fleek) to nipple-free outfits complete with pasties and tassels. No word from the company on how welcoming they are to engineers who prefer chinos and an oxford-cloth button-down, but for those folks, there’s always HP.