advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

BetaBrand Is Hiring And They Really, Really, Really Don’t Care What Developers Wear To The Office

BetaBrand Is Hiring And They Really, Really, Really Don’t Care What Developers Wear To The Office
By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Betabrand, the San Francisco-based online clothing store/crowdfunding platform, is kind of an ideas factory: From using female PhDs and comedy writers as their models to hacker-led marketing to RFID blockers in jeans to pants that develop rainbow patterns as they get washed to paparazzi-proof clothing, the company’s big on innovative ways of promoting itself. And how do you recruit more innovators? It might not be, as HP recently learned, requiring your free-spirited innovators to conform to a corporate dress code. Rather, it may involve nipple tassels.

That’s the takeaway from this tongue-in-cheek, midriff-on-blast spot from the company, announcing its job openings in the wake of the HP kerfuffle. The spot, which features a number of male engineers in increasingly absurd outfits, stresses the “no dress code required” policy at BetaBrand with a series of visual gags. They go from fashion-forward t-shirts to midriff-baring crop tops (that AC/DC look is on fleek) to nipple-free outfits complete with pasties and tassels. No word from the company on how welcoming they are to engineers who prefer chinos and an oxford-cloth button-down, but for those folks, there’s always HP.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life