Meet The World’s Youngest Rum Master

Jassil Villanueva Quintana is a maestra ronera, Spanish for rum master. In the world of spirits, they play the alchemist responsible for coaxing the fermented liquid into a blended libation that is a pleasure to drink.

Yet as Quintana perfects the blends at Brugal, one of the largest international golden rum brands in the world, she can’t help but stand out. Not only as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry but, at just 28 years old, Quintana is the youngest rum master in the world.

This puts her at an interesting intersection in the spirits industry. It’s a time when millennials–a massive group of consumers who’ve been exhaustively studied by marketers–are favoring brands like Hendrick’s that position themselves at the confluence of sophistication and history, the more idiosyncratic, the better. With a female millennial injecting her personal magic into the mix at Brugal, the brand may be even more appealing to her discerning peers.

Brugal, founded in 1888 and presided over by five generations of Quintana’s family, doesn’t need to manufacture heritage. Its founder, Andres Brugal Montaner, emigrated from Spain to Cuba during the second half of the 19th century, and later settled in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, where he established a rum business that continues in his tradition to this day, even though Scotland’s Edrington owns a majority stake in the company. Brugal produces an average of 89,000 liters per day, aging it in over 200,000 American white oak barrels on site in Puerto Plata. Last year Brugal produced 24,672,931 liters.

Though it’s currently the number-one brand in Spain and the Caribbean, Brugal isn’t in competition with the more familiar Bacardi or Captain Morgan, both of which command a large part of the global rum market. No matter, because premium spirits are poised for growth–perhaps because of millennials’ penchant for quality and quirk, according to industry research from IWSR. Parent company Edrington reports that focusing on Brugal’s premium blends resulted in 50% growth globally in the last year.

Women are proven to have a stronger sense of smell, and therefore, some might say make even better maestras.

For her part, Quintana is well-equipped for the challenge of bringing the Brugal heritage to a new generation of sippers. She tells Fast Company she never doubted she would eventually join the family business because of an inherent passion for the process she observed through watching her father and uncles practice their craft. Quintana is quick to note that she never felt pressure to follow in their footsteps, but understood that she couldn’t just jump onboard when she grew old enough to take part.

In addition to officially interning at Brugal, she earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra, in Santiago de los Caballeros, then spent time in the U.S. at the English Language Institute at Florida International University. Quintana then went back to get her MBA. Only then did she feel ready to begin the rigorous training required to become a maestra ronera.