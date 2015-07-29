Google’s Project Wing Swoops Into Drone Air Traffic Control Conversation

In a future where the skies are filled with drones, some delivering packages, some fighting fires, and some out for joy rides, there’s going to need to be a system for managing all that traffic. The worst thing you can do is mimic an ungainly, flightless bird with a penchant for putting its head in the sand.

Airplanes have a well-established air-traffic control and communication systems, and now some believe there’s an urgent need for small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to have them too. But it’s not clear who would run or control such systems. At a conference being held at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley this week, a thousand people have come to hear leading experts in the field discuss the best approaches to implementing an air-traffic control regimen for drones.

Google wants to be a part of it.

Today at the conference, Dave Vos, who heads up the search giant’s secretive Google Wing project–its version of a delivery drone–talked about how the company wants to join with some of technology’s biggest players in a broad air-traffic control system.

“Rule number one,” Vos said, “no sticking your head in the sand.”

Yesterday, NASA’s Parimal Kopardekar, the principal investigator of the agency’s NextGen Airspace Project, laid out his vision for such a system. Kopardekar said he imagines building it around management of airspace, and the ability to implement real-time dynamic or static geofencing–technology that can automatically restrict where drones fly based on safety, security, or privacy parameters.