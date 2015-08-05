5 Steps To Get Over Your Addiction To Praise

Praise feels good. It can be motivating, and smart leaders use it strategically to inspire people to great things.

But there’s a downside to constantly seeking out praise. It’s like going through life trying to avoid criticism. “You end up sticking with only what other people like. You can’t ever evolve,” says Jessica Lahey, author of the book The Gift of Failure. Not only will you fail to innovate, you can be easily manipulated by people who understand that praise will get you to do what they want. Here’s how to overcome the addiction.

If you’re addicted to praise, “the focus on the end product can actually detract from the work,” says Lahey. “You can’t go through life in a defensive position.” So figure out what you’d like to accomplish. What would you like to say in your year-end performance review? What’s in your five-year plan?

Break these big goals down into doable steps, and create mini-deadlines for achieving these milestones. Focusing on progress is both more satisfying and more objective. You either did it or you didn’t; praise and criticism are beside the point.