Drinking This Official “Walking Dead” Beer Won’t Turn You Into a Zombie, Probably

It’s not uncommon for a person in the throes of a lager-deluge to evolutionarily regress into a shaky, zombie-like shuffle as a means of getting from one bar to the next. At least now, whoever’s doing so has the option to be on-theme.

The Walking Dead, TV’s long-running bastion of blood and guts, recently partnered with Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Co. to create the first officially licensed beer from the show. (Its rival in wildly popular genre shows, Game of Thrones, has been in the beer-brewing game for a while.) The logo of the blood orange (jokes!) IPA mirrors The Walking Dead comic books rather than the show, but the spirit of the show is there.

Be sure to stock up on these suds because… winter is coming. Wait, wrong show. I mean, be sure to buy plenty in case you suddenly need to spend a lot of time hidden indoors for other reasons.