Intel Will Award Double Referral Bonuses For Diverse Hires

Intel informed its employees Tuesday that referral bonuses will be doubled for candidates who are women, minorities, or veterans. An employee who makes a referral that leads to a hire will receive a bonus of $4,000–twice the amount that Intel usually grants.

The tech industry is largely dominated by white men, and Intel’s diversity numbers don’t stray too far from the status quo: About 75% of its workforce is male, while 4% of employees are black and 8% are Hispanic.

“Of course, we always want you to refer your brilliant friends from all fields and backgrounds, so the standard ERP [employee referral program] bonus will continue,” the company told employees in its note. “But we also recognize that we need to evolve to keep Intel competitive in the global marketplace and representative of our consumers and communities.”

At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich committed $300 million to push for diversity both within the company and across the tech industry. The hope, Krzanich said, is to increase Intel’s female and minority contingent by a minimum of 14% before 2020. Part of the money is also being funneled toward historically black universities and engineering scholarships.

From the looks of it, Intel is already on the right path. According to The Oregonian, 41% of the company’s hires this year were from “underrepresented groups”; 17% of the senior executives brought on in the first quarter of 2015 were minorities, and 33% were women.

[via The Oregonian]