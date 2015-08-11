How To Take Advantage Of Your Brain’s Hidden Productivity Powers

If you think keeping everything you need to know neatly packed away in your head is a smart way to run your life, you’re probably hurting your productivity and stifling your creativity.

“Many if not most people carry around a lot of stuff in their heads that they are trying to keep track of and remember, including appointments, meetings, project deadlines, and to-dos,” says Scott Shafer, associate dean and professor of management at Wake Forest University School of Business.

The reality is that mental lists distract you from other, more productive uses of your brain like solving problems, he says. Mental lists are more difficult to manage than physical lists. They often feel larger and more overwhelming than they actually are, and they are nearly impossible to prioritize and estimate.

Instead, Shafer recommends doing a brain dump–getting workflow, ideas, commitments, and to-do lists out of your head and onto a physical list and calendar.

Once a week, set aside a half hour and write or type all the loose thoughts in your brain about what you have to do or need to remember. Capture this information in whatever way feels most comfortable to you, says Shafer, such as in a Word document, Excel file, task list or legal pad.

“Once you have dumped all this stuff from your brain, you can then process it and integrate it into your time management system or calendar,” he says.

In his book Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity, time-management expert David Allen recommends doing a brain dump exercise by breaking down random thoughts even further into categories, such as work, house, family, and health-related tasks.