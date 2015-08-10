How To Stop Worrying About The Consequences And Take A Vacation

Americans today are taking less vacation time than ever before. According to a recent Oxford Economics study commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association, American workers take off only 16 days a year, compared with an average of more than 20 as recently as 2000. In 2013, the U.S. workforce used less vacation time than at any point in the past four decades, walking away from a total of roughly $52.4 billion in paid benefits and 169 million days of paid time off—in effect, the researchers write, “providing free labor for their employers at an average of $504 per employee.”

To put it bluntly, what are we thinking? Why aren’t we using our well-earned vacation time?

These are some of the more common excuses:

“I simply can’t take time away from work. I have too much to do!”

“If I take vacation, my manager will think that I’m not dedicated to my job, and I won’t get promoted.”

“I’d feel guilty! Being busy and working is just who I am and what I do.”

For one thing, when being busy at work plays too big a role into our personal identity and self-worth, something’s wrong. If that’s a main reason you can’t find time for vacation, chances are you’re operating from a place of fear. It’s as though we’re worried we won’t measure up if we step away from the daily grind. If you hesitate to use the vacation time your company offers you, it’s time to ask yourself a few tough questions and make a change.

Is it your ability to complete your work? Are you worried the quality your work will suffer if you take a break? Do you fear you’ll harm your relationship with your manager and colleagues? There are usually some underlying insecurities preventing us from taking the vacations we’re owed. But the truth is you deserve it. Don’t let a lack of faith in your professional abilities prevent you from living your life.

It’s likely you’re projecting some insecurities onto your manager. Has she really indicated it isn’t a wise choice to take time off? Which are your company’s expectations and which are your own? Ask what it costs you personally and professionally when you don’t give yourself the opportunity to recharge. Think not just about your performance in the office but about your relationships and your physical, emotional, and spiritual health as well.

If you’re really hesitant to block out a full week to go off the grid, don’t. Start small instead. Schedule four hours off one afternoon and explore your city, go to a play or movie, or just read a book. Incremental steps can help chip away at your anxiety about using that vacation time, and sometimes even a few hours off can revitalize you.