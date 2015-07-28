Google Will Now Tell You When A Restaurant Is Too Busy

A new feature in Google will show users when local restaurants are booked up and stores have the most foot traffic. The Google Search tweak is rolling out today on mobile for some users, and shows graphs–presumably based on geolocation from smartphones–indicating when a given venue is busiest during the day.
In a post announcing the update, Google said it is intended to steer customers away from long lines. The tech giant anonymously crowdsources data from consenting smartphone users through the Google Maps app, much like it already does to determine traffic conditions on the road.
[via TechCrunch]