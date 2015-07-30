How To Unplug And Take A Real Vacation From The Internet: Updated For 2015

You want to be more productive and better at your job. Here’s a suggestion: Sink your toes into the sand or lounge on that picnic blanket in the woods, and, whatever you do, put that smartphone away. Because people who manage to unplug during a vacation are better at their jobs than people who can’t cut the cord.

We live in the age of FOMO, never more than a swipe away from work. But all of this connectedness is not only detrimental to our health, it’s a prescription for burnout.

Fast Company columnist Baratunde Thurston chronicled his process of unplugging in 2013, and offered usable advice on how to make it work. How far in advance should you start telling everyone you’ll be offline? What kind of away message should you leave on Facebook? Is there a way to dig out from inbox hell when you return from being offline? Yes. Read his process of quitting the Internet for 25 days here.

What Baratunde found when he returned to his digital life is that the Internet managed to keep going in his absence, and it will in yours too. And his time away gave him some much needed perspective on the life that we live when we’re fully present:

I spent an inordinate amount of time documenting, commenting on, and sharing experiences. In the process, I wasn’t fully having those experiences, since it was imperative that I tweet something relevant before they were even over.

We’ve learned a lot about the value of unplugging in the last two years. Check out the recent articles in our #Unplug series for advice on quitting Facebook, eliminating email, living without a smartphone, and more.