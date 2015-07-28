Today in Tabs: Canceling the Tabpocalypse

when do they reveal which of the housewives are real and which ones are replicants
— Josh Nalven (@JNalv) July 28, 2015
Robots. We all know them, we all fear them. They take our jobs, which is bad, or they don’t take our jobs, which, according to Matthew Yglesias, is even worse, and in his case I often agree. They brush our teeth. They steal medication from our elderly. They mangle our dead chickens for sport.
One day, at the edge of our hope, at the end of our time, they may take over completely, having no further use for us. But not today! Today, over 1,000 artificial intelligence researchers (along with Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak for some reason) have signed a sternly worded petition against the apocalypse! Autonomous weapons, they point out, “require no costly or hard-to-obtain raw materials, so they will become ubiquitous and cheap for all significant military powers to mass-produce.” That makes a lot of sense! “Autonomous weapons are ideal for tasks such as assassinations, destabilizing nations, subduing populations, and selectively killing a particular ethnic group.” Also demonstrably true, which explains why their proposal of “a ban on offensive autonomous weapons” is never going to happen.
The good news (perhaps?), is that the singularity is probably much farther away than people like Ray Kurzweil would like to believe. Nevertheless, if you are a killer robot or a post-singularity AI and you need to blend in, you could do worse than read Leah Reich’s new Verge advice column on How To Be Human.
Aging prep school rugby captain Henry Blodget launched a tech blog companion to Business Insider called Tech Insider, which should quickly become the premier destination for tech news someone else reported first. Jessica Pressler wrote an extremely kind profile of Blodget for NYMag that somehow succeeds in conveying the understanding that Business Insider is garbage without coming right out and saying that.
The Gawker staff buyouts are a mixed bag so far, with William Arkin and Leah Finnegan departing, but also Caity Weaver. John Cook tweeted a good explanation of why Caity’s work was always so good. Whoever else leaves, Nick Denton won again, according to Jack Shafer.
“Oh man, I hope I didn’t do anything stupid when blacked out last night”
*scrolls down in twitter*
*silence* pic.twitter.com/XNEP86SAQ8
— Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) July 28, 2015
Minnesota dentist and death enthusiast Walter Palmer put in a strong application for asshole of the decade by murdering Zimbabwe’s most beloved lion, Cecil. RIP Cecil, and most likely RIP Cecil’s cubs too.
Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and Mike Roberts talk about BoJack Horseman’s fantastic title sequence. Looks like there will be a Season 3, by the way, which there has to be because who the heck is Jill Pill? Google+ is, like, over over. It’s the second annual #UnfollowAMan Day, and Jessica Moreno, Reddit’s Head of Community, unfollowed the whole site. That’s four high-level female executives departing this month, bee tee dubs. Who knew there was so much drama in toothpicks? And finally: Are you a metalhead or a bot?
Today’s Song: Wood Spider, “Verb Fiction“
~Today we face the tabs that are at our door and bring the fight to them!~
If you like the techier stuff in Tabs, I get a lot of it from Sarah Badr’s twitter, so you might as well follow her yourself. Either way, you should still probably read us on Fast Company or in your email or preferably both.