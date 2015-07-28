Today in Tabs: Canceling the Tabpocalypse

when do they reveal which of the housewives are real and which ones are replicants

One day, at the edge of our hope, at the end of our time, they may take over completely, having no further use for us. But not today! Today, over 1,000 artificial intelligence researchers (along with Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak for some reason) have signed a sternly worded petition against the apocalypse! Autonomous weapons, they point out, “require no costly or hard-to-obtain raw materials, so they will become ubiquitous and cheap for all significant military powers to mass-produce.” That makes a lot of sense! “Autonomous weapons are ideal for tasks such as assassinations, destabilizing nations, subduing populations, and selectively killing a particular ethnic group.” Also demonstrably true, which explains why their proposal of “a ban on offensive autonomous weapons” is never going to happen.

The good news (perhaps?), is that the singularity is probably much farther away than people like Ray Kurzweil would like to believe. Nevertheless, if you are a killer robot or a post-singularity AI and you need to blend in, you could do worse than read Leah Reich’s new Verge advice column on How To Be Human.

Aging prep school rugby captain Henry Blodget launched a tech blog companion to Business Insider called Tech Insider, which should quickly become the premier destination for tech news someone else reported first. Jessica Pressler wrote an extremely kind profile of Blodget for NYMag that somehow succeeds in conveying the understanding that Business Insider is garbage without coming right out and saying that.

The Gawker staff buyouts are a mixed bag so far, with William Arkin and Leah Finnegan departing, but also Caity Weaver. John Cook tweeted a good explanation of why Caity’s work was always so good. Whoever else leaves, Nick Denton won again, according to Jack Shafer.

“Oh man, I hope I didn’t do anything stupid when blacked out last night” *scrolls down in twitter* *silence* pic.twitter.com/XNEP86SAQ8 — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) July 28, 2015

Minnesota dentist and death enthusiast Walter Palmer put in a strong application for asshole of the decade by murdering Zimbabwe’s most beloved lion, Cecil. RIP Cecil, and most likely RIP Cecil’s cubs too.