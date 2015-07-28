Look Inside Istanbul’s “Breaking Bad”-Themed Coffee Shop, Walter’s Coffee

If you’ve got a caffeine addiction, who better to serve it up to you than the past decade’s most famous and beloved peddlers of addictive substances? That’s the question that seemed to be on the lips of Walter’s Coffee co-founder Deniz Kosan, who opened his Breaking Bad-themed coffee shop in March after a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo . The “Heisenberg Coffee & Roastery Super Lab” may not have hit its goal (not every campaign can be SaveWalterWhite.com, after all), but the project evolved into Walter’s Coffee shortly thereafter.

The shop is a fabulous example of cosplay/pop-culture-influenced design taken well beyond all reasonable limitations–the drinks are served in beakers, coffee roasters wear yellow jumpsuits and masks (baristas, mercifully, merely wear branded aprons), cupcakes come equipped with crystallized pieces of blue sugar on top of the frosting (it is sugar, right?), and the breakfast is inspired by Flynn’s famous adoration for pancakes. The shop’s proprietors opened in Istanbul initially, but have big plans to entire the empire business in Europe and the U.S. in the months and years to come, according to BuzzFeed. Presumably the CEO of Starbucks is already readying his “I am the one who knocks” glare accordingly.