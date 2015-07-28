One Month In, Apple Music Reportedly Scores 10 Million Users

Apple Music has allegedly surpassed 10 million subscribers in its first four weeks of operation, according to music industry publication Hits Daily Double, which cites sources at major labels .

The report goes on to say that several streaming metrics, particularly for hip-hop releases, are competitive with those of Spotify. Apple, which has carefully avoided all but strictly controlled press interactions, has not made public statements regarding its subscriber numbers.

During last week’s quarterly Apple earnings call, CEO Tim Cook avoided revealing any exact numbers for Apple Music. Instead, he described how “millions and millions of new customers are already experiencing the new service using a three-month trial period.”

The company’s next challenge will be seeing how many of those new customers stick around in the coming months. Music streaming is already a crowded market, thanks to players like Spotify, Rdio, Rhapsody, and Tidal. We’ll have to wait and see if Apple’s tremendous industry power helps it dominate the space.

