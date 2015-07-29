The One Interview Question That Will Help You Make The Best Hire

Yet while the curveball query, “Who would win a fight between Spider-Man and Batman?” can throw the candidate off their carefully scripted answers and force them to react spontaneously, it can also serve to make only the most verbally adept applicants shine, disregarding other potential talent, according to Tim Toterhi, HR professional and author of Job Hunting For Introverts, in a previous interview with Fast Company. “I’d rather get deeper thought and greater insight that can actually be applied,” he told us.

Jay Gould Photo: via Yashi

At Yashi, CEO and cofounder Jay Gould prefers the deep dive. The video-ad tech firm based in New Jersey has grown from humble beginnings in 2007 with just two cofounders, to a staff of 12 in 2012, to 60 now. Yashi was on Inc.’s list of fastest growing companies for three years running, and voted one of the state’s best places to work in 2014 by NJBIZ. Recently acquired by Nexstar Broadcasting for $33 million, Gould tells Fast Company that one of the reasons the business continues to thrive is its hiring process.

“One of the most important aspects of a successful team, no matter the size, is the company culture,” he explains. “Even as we continue to expand, we’ve maintained our team dynamic by hiring people who are cut from the same cloth in terms of their goals and motivation,” says Gould.

A thorough multi-step interview series ends with the candidate talking to him. “If they reach me, their strengths have been vetted by my managers and their potential future co-workers,” Gould explains, “I step in to assess their character, tenacity, and whether or not they’re a cultural fit.”

Everything you need to know can be learned in the moment when you look a candidate in the eye and ask them, ‘Why shouldn’t I hire you?’

The way he does it is with a curveball question. But not the one about Disney princesses or how many marbles would fit into a bus. “Everything you need to know can be learned in the moment when you look a candidate in the eye and ask them, ‘Why shouldn’t I hire you?’” says Gould.

In this way, Gould maintains, he gets immediate insight into their self-awareness, integrity, and honesty. “If they they think too long, or can’t answer the question at all, they may be hiding something. If their answer is genuine then you have a contender,” he says.