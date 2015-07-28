The Horror: These Are The Movies With The Highest Return On Investment

As posted by imgur user IRicePie, The Twenty Movies With The Highest Box Office Return On Investment Since 2010 offers a dubious comment on our moviegoing taste, and a handy summary of why cineplexes have been flooded with low-fi horror films. Apparently horror buffs are among the least discriminating cineastes in existence, reliably making the trek to the theater enough times to put 13 scary movies on the list of 20. Heavy on the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and other Blumhouse productions, the list reveals how a little budget can go a long way with the right elements.

According to the post on imgur, “The minimum requirement for inclusion was total box office takings of $30 million worldwide. Return On Investment was calculated as [0.5 * International Revenue / Production Budget – 1] This is an approximate measure of a movies return on investment only as many other factors come in to play when determining actual ROI.”

Of course, none of that math seems necessary for calculating why Magic Mike appears on this list. (Channing Tatum can do things with his body that should not be possible by the conventional laws of science.)