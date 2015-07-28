Here’s Your First Look At Broadly, Vice’s Very Vice-Like Women’s Channel

Ever since it began 20 years ago, Vice has steadily found new spaces in which to expand. For its latest venture, the company decided to cherchez la femme.

Launching on August 3rd, Vice’s new channel Broadly will focus solely on women’s issues, and it will do so in a manner consistent with what we’ve come to know as The Vice Way. Broadly will join channels like Noisey, which is all about music, and Munchies, the popular food site that hosts Action Bronson’s fantastic Fuck, That’s Delicious.

Some of the concepts in the first trailer for the new channel are a little on the nose; for instance, “going to a shooting range with Ann Coulter” seems like it could have come from the popular parody Twitter account Vice Is Hip. However, between interesting subjects like Caramel Curves, a female biker gang in New Orleans, Japanese vaginal art, and a man-free village—along with smart choices for correspondents, including musician JD Samson and comedian Jena Friedman—perhaps there will be substance to match the inevitable abundance of style.