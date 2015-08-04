The Six Most Revealing Types Of Interview Questions

Looking at someone’s education and background can be helpful when screening job candidates, but the best indicator of who’s the right fit can’t always be found on a résumé. Companies ranging from big names like Pinterest to small startups are conducting culture interviews to build cohesive teams that match the feel of the office–not just the job description.

“Relying on someone’s background can be very misleading; it doesn’t tell the whole story,” says Tara Kelly, CEO of the customer experience software provider SPLICE Software. “Our workplace is like a family, and we are always looking for someone who is the right fit.”

Culture interviews are part of the SPLICE hiring process, and the process starts with the job ad, which includes quotes from current employees about what it’s like to work at the company. Kelly says she hopes this added insight attracts the right applicants.

To measure commitment to the company, SPLICE has everyone fill out a one-page form. “It’s our version of what we want everyone’s résumé to look like,” says Kelly. “If they’re not happy to fill out our form, they’re probably not a fit.”

Once candidates demonstrate they’re qualified and capable of delivering what the company needs, they’re brought in for an interview. Kelly says it’s not the questions you ask; it’s the act of listening inside the answers. “How” questions tell more than those that start with “what,” and Kelly looks for clues that the candidates match the company’s core values:

“If you ask someone, ‘Are you afraid to fail?’ nobody says yes,” Kelly says. “Instead, we ask them to talk about what they’re most proud of and least proud of. We’re looking for a time when they took a chance and the feelings they had around it.”