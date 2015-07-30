The Scientific Case For Taking A Two-Hour Lunch Break

Taking a long lunch seems like a surefire way to get behind in your work, but the practice can actually boost your output when you return, says Josh Davis, director of research at the NeuroLeadership Institute and author of Two Awesome Hours: Science-Based Strategies to Harness Your Best Time and Get Your Most Important Work Done .

“Many of us feel guilty, like we aren’t doing enough, but the idea that we need to work more hours is based on a model that doesn’t fit us,” he says.

Unlike computers, which can maintain productivity over time, Davis says the human brain works in brief periods of highly effective output, forming creative connections. These spurts carry us through a whole week, but they can’t be delivered on command.

Through neuroscience and psychological research, Davis says scientists have learned how to set up conditions that foster these bursts, and that involves downtime: having space to think, an opportunity for background prophesying, and a break from constant working.

While it’s tempting to work through lunch, it’s actually the perfect time of day to take a break. In fact, if you don’t step away during lunch, you’re hurting your afternoon productivity. Benjamin Franklin was a big fan of the two-hour lunch, and often included this long break in plans he drew up for how to spend his days.

“It’s easy to get sucked into autopilot, especially after we’ve exhausted our mental energy during the morning,” says Davis. “You get going on a task and the next thing you know, it’s two hours later. And it’s often not the stuff that moves your career forward or grows your company.”

Davis says a two-hour lunch gives the brain two things it needs to be more productive during the afternoon; the first is psychological distance. “It’s so much easier to remember the big picture, what matters, and what’s your most important desire when you literally step away,” he says.