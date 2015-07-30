Hot On Hello Barbie’s Plastic Heels, ToyTalk Now Lets Kids Chat With Thomas The Tank Engine

It’s a television show, sure, but it’s also many, many associated products featuring the affable tank engine and his band of hardworking locomotive colleagues on the fictional Island of Sodor.

Now, in time for the 70th anniversary of the books on which the show is based, there is a new way for children themselves to become one of the aforementioned friends: ToyTalk is launching an iPad app today called Thomas and Friends Talk to You that lets kids be part of the stories by talking to characters and hearing appropriate responses.

The app uses the same speech recognition and ToyTalk’s PullString technology that power the company’s groundbreaking apps, such as The Winston Show and SpeakaZoo, in which a kid’s responses to prompts are sent to the cloud, triggering any of a wide range of possible replies. The company was founded by several Pixar alums, including CEO Oren Jacob, with the mission of reinventing storytelling as an interactive medium.

As a partnership with Mattel, and working with the Fisher-Price Play Lab, Thomas and Friends Talk To You is the first of ToyTalk’s apps that lets kids talk to a licensed, well-known character, though the second to be announced–the first-of-its-kind interactive doll using ToyTalk’s technology, Hello Barbie, was unveiled in February, and will be available by year’s end. The announcement of Hello Barbie brought widespread attention to ToyTalk’s work, as well as a backlash by parent groups who feared that a doll that recorded children’s speech in the cloud could violate their privacy. As Fast Company reported in May, ToyTalk’s consent agreement is in line with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), and Mattel rejected a petition to keep the doll off the market.

From a product standpoint, the challenge for ToyTalk was to adapt a beloved entertainment property for a brand-new medium in a way that kids will find familiar and engaging. “He’s a very established character, a very rich character–we have a lot to work with,” says Scott Ganz, a former TV writer who is now the head writer for the app and a creative director at ToyTalk. “The challenge is really bringing a small child into the story. The show is very good. It doesn’t play down to its audience, it deals with good issues. It’s a very well-made show. The challenge there is you can’t quite work at that level of sophistication when a four-year-old child is the hero of the story. There has to be some adaptation in terms of getting the child’s part to the point where they can comprehend what their role is and be an active participant.”

While ToyTalk animated the app itself, the company used the TV show’s animation models as well as the entire U.S. voice cast to make the app look and sound like the show kids know. Each episode is three to four scenes that would take about seven minutes for an adult blazing through it, but can take much longer for an engaged kid. “It’s in the style of the TV series–not quite as sophisticated, because when you make a child a part of the story, you have to accommodate them,” says Ganz. “But it’s still very much beginning, middle, and end, with an important message about friendship or good behavior.” (And of course usefulness, which, as every Thomas fan knows, is an incredibly important trait for a train.)