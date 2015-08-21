advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Walking Dead: An Animated Look At Its Evolution

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Robert Kirkman had created The Walking Dead series years before when he decided to pitch it around as a television show. This animated video gives us an inside look at the process of its evolution from a pitch as a Hollywood show to what it was like getting it on the air. Watch this video and feel free to send it along to anyone with Hollywood aspirations.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life