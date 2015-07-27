Would You Go Live On Kepler-452b?

Between Pluto and discovering new planets that may even be habitable for humans, NASA has been on quite a roll of late. But just because you can live on a new planet, does that mean you should? For this week’s installment of the 29th Floor, our own Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson debate the pros (dude, it’s a new planet!) and cons (dried up ocean?!) about being part of the ultimate getaway. Check out the video above, then let us know with hashtag #29thFloor if you think you’d have the guts–and the time–to be part of history.