advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

From “Battle Pope” To “The Walking Dead”: Here’s Robert Kirkman’s Strategy For Creative Success

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

If not for one sad but highly successful fellow creative dude at a comic convention, Robert Kirkman might still be cranking out copies of his first published series, “Battle Pope.” But instead, the creator of the graphic novel series “The Walking Dead” walked away from the three-day event with a new commitment to pushing the artistic envelope as much as he possibly could. In this video, Kirkman recalls the impact a stranger left on him–and how it changed his career and his life.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life