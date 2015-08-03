From “Battle Pope” To “The Walking Dead”: Here’s Robert Kirkman’s Strategy For Creative Success

If not for one sad but highly successful fellow creative dude at a comic convention, Robert Kirkman might still be cranking out copies of his first published series, “Battle Pope.” But instead, the creator of the graphic novel series “The Walking Dead” walked away from the three-day event with a new commitment to pushing the artistic envelope as much as he possibly could. In this video, Kirkman recalls the impact a stranger left on him–and how it changed his career and his life.