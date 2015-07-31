8 Habits Of Leaders Who Know How To Delegate

Many leaders would say they already delegate a lot, yet plenty of employees would say their bosses are micromanagers who don’t delegate enough.

[Delegating] isn’t about managers losing control and oversight of what their teams are doing.

Disagreement about what delegation actually means is one major reason for that gap. Managers tend to see delegating as binary choice—either hold on or let go. Framed in those stark terms, the notion of letting things go can strike fear into managers’ hearts. Thus begins a vicious circle: As their employees push for more autonomy, leaders tend to hold on more tightly. To some degree or other, it happens every day in every organization.

Breaking that cycle starts by redefining delegation. It isn’t about managers losing control and oversight of what their teams are doing. Quite the opposite. Delegation is about enabling the most intelligent, capable, committed people to contribute to their organization’s success.

Leaders who delegate properly do these eight things well:

Managers who delegate effectively devise the right performance metrics and hold everyone accountable to them. You have to continuously gather data about what individuals, teams, the organization as a whole are accomplishing. Distribute that information—both the criteria and the results—to everyone involved. When those measures point to a person or team that isn’t delivering, it’s time to reconsider how that task should be delegated.

Good leaders demand those they entrust with important work to execute it well, but they also stay open to considering new approaches. In those cases, a good manager requires their teams to back up new proposals with solid research. Hold opinions to close scrutiny allow everyone who might be a stakeholder in a change you’re considering weigh in.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You’ll know from the measurements you take when things are going smoothly and don’t need to be touched. But letting others take the helm in carrying out certain duties frees an effective leader up to find ways where they might be done differently altogether. Delegating can actually open up new opportunities for innovation.