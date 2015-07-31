Simple Leadership Advice For New Managers

Many people who find themselves in a leadership role for the first time take a little while to get settled. Learning how to manage a team and give directives is no easy art. While they’re figuring that out, some new managers fall back on preconceived notions about what leaders look like and how they behave.

But it’s a mistake to get caught up in the image. As a leader, you’ve got to understand your strengths and play to them. After all, it’s your skills and talents that got you into your new position in the first place, and they’re the same things that will help you stay at the top of your game. Here are some things to consider as you begin shaping your leadership style—which you may soon find is easier than you’d expected.

When you think about the ideal leader, what do you picture? Does your leader dress, look, and act a certain way? Does he or she have an impressive title or business background? We all have our own ideas about what a “real” leader is, and many of us don’t identify with them personally. In those cases, it can be tempting to cultivate a leader’s persona instead of becoming one in substance.

Operating under the assumption that you have to be someone else in order to be effective can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

But being a leader has nothing to do with the image. Leadership is about clarity of purpose and commitment to your team and yourself. Make sure you ground your leadership style in self-awareness and action—rather than anything superficial. By knowing (and owning) who you are, you can become a great leader.

There are many reasons why we might feel like we can’t really be ourselves once we’re in leadership roles:

We don’t measure up to our ideas about leaders.

There are situations we aren’t sure how to handle.

We have insecurities or flaws that we want to hide.

There are skills that we still need to develop.

We’re uncomfortable with honest self-criticism.

We suffer from “impostor syndrome” and don’t feel like we’re qualified for the role.

It’s normal for people in positions of responsibility to feel stretched by their roles once in a while, especially at first. But operating under the assumption that you have to be someone else in order to be effective can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Consider this:

When you exude insecurity, it affects how people view and interact with you. Others are less likely to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself.

People understand when you’re being genuine with them and when you aren’t. Putting on a façade doesn’t instill trust and confidence.

When you avoid situations you’re uncomfortable with, you’re not doing your job.

If you aren’t self-aware enough, new challenges can easily throw you off balance.

The energy you spend dealing with fear and insecurity is energy you’re not spending on getting work done.

Trying to run an organization or manage a team while you’re hung up on your shortcomings won’t get you nearly as far as leading with authenticity and self-confidence. Here are some places to start: