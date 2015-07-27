Delta’s Fancy New Upgrade Could Put You On A Private Jet

Delta Air Lines is unveiling a unique new perk for a few lucky customers–and it sure beats getting upgraded to first class. Starting this week, a select number of Delta’s commercial flyers will be eligible to board one of its private jets , Bloomberg writes .

The upgrades will run $300 to $800 per trip, and will be offered, at least initially, to passengers who rank in the top tiers of Delta’s SkyMiles frequent flyer program; Delta will open up only a few such flights at first, and plans to target travelers on the East Coast. The airline already operates a 66-plane private jet service called Delta Private Jets, and upgraded passengers will be riding on one of the fleet’s aircrafts. The majority of upgrades will be granted only the day before a flight, though some may come through two days in advance.

Delta is not just using the upgrades to wine and dine its top clientele: The company expects to generate profits by filling up flights that ordinarily would not carry passengers. Upgrading of its commercial customers will reportedly take advantage of what are called “empty legs,” when private jets are forced to fly to another airport without paying customers aboard. The benefits of a private service, Delta hopes, may lure both corporate travelers as well as those with spending money who had not previously considered taking a jet.

Read more about Delta’s new initiative over at Bloomberg.