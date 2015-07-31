Staff Recommender: Erica Boeke, Who Was Once *This Close* To The Big Leagues

Name: Erica Boeke Role at Fast Company: Associate publisher, Global Marketing. Among other things, I get to work with our partners on the fun stuff—like the Fast Company Grill at SXSW, FC/LA: Creativity Counter-Conference, and of course, the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York this November . Twitter: @ejboeke Titillating Fact: I once quit my life to go write a book about sports. To stave off the isolation of writing, I talked my father into becoming an usher with me for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs—a AAA minor league baseball team in Bethlehem, Penn. We did it for practically no money and one free hot dog a day. It was the best summer of my life—and at age 38!

Things she’s loving:

1. Puppies and Meditation

I need two things to start my day: puppies and peace of mind. So I go to The Daily Puppy for a daily dose—whether it’s their email newsletter, Instagram post (@thedailypuppycom) or tweet (@dailypuppy)—I need to see a sweet puppy face to start the day. I also make time for Smiling Mind, a simple meditation app that helps calm my frayed nerves and prepare me for the day. Sure it’s for kids, but I consider myself very youthful!

2. Article 22

I met the founders of Article 22 at a Fast Company event, and quickly became a cult-follower of their beautiful jewelry. PEACEBOMB is their first collection made from Vietnam War-era bombs by Laotian artisans. Each bracelet sold de-mines three square meters of bomb-littered land.

3. The Battered Bastards of Baseball

A writer friend turned me on to The Battered Bastards of Baseball, a Netflix documentary that premiered at Sundance last year. Although it’s not particularly high-tech, there are amazing lessons here about going against established ways of thinking and never underestimating the underdog.