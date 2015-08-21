advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Samurai Thor? Not on Alpert’s Watch…

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In this installment of Fast Company’s Creation Stories, David Alpert teaches us the importance of holding onto a project’s vision. When you need investors to fund your film, David urges you to be sure the money lender holds the same values as you do. Speaking from experience, the president of Skybound Entertainment recalls a particular experience that taught him to be picky with his investors, and it involves both the God of Thunder and Japanese weaponry.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life