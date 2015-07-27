Google Rethinking User Profiles, Logins

According to Bradley Horowitz, Google’s vice president of streams, photos, and sharing:

People have told us that accessing all of their Google stuff with one account makes life a whole lot easier. But we’ve also heard that it doesn’t make sense for your Google Plus profile to be your identity in all the other Google products you use.

So in the coming months, a Google Account will be all you’ll need to share content, communicate with contacts, create a YouTube channel, and more, all across Google. YouTube will be one of the first products to make this change, and you can learn more on their blog. As always, your underlying Google Account won’t be searchable or followable, unlike public Google Plus profiles. And for people who already created Google Plus profiles but don’t plan to use Google Plus itself, we’ll offer better options for managing and removing those public profiles.