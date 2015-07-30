How To Make Yourself Irreplaceable

When hard times hit, businesses tighten their belts. And when it comes time for layoffs, companies have to decide who’s dispensable and who adds value it can’t afford to lose.

If you think you might be in the first category, you’d better change strategies. And if you are’t quite sure which side you fall on, it’s just as bad. So how do you start reinventing yourself to be irreplaceable?

In his 2010 book Linchpin: Are You Indispensable?, Seth Godin asks his reader what their company would be like if they were replaced by someone better. His answer is as interesting as his question.

Godin writes that this is unlikely to happen because a worker’s competitive advantage isn’t measured by how many hours they work, how high they score on certain measures, or how much industry experience they have.

Instead, it’s about the passion and energy they bring to their positions, their ability to see things as they are, and how well they balance priorities without burning out.

Seems impossible, but the good news is that all those traits are matters of choice and practice, not talent. You become irreplaceable because you choose to be. That means making deliberate decisions to build your personal brand within your organization.

Iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel said that “in order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” The odd one out always tends to attract attention. Whether it’s positive or negative, being different makes you stick out.