Today in Tabs: Denton Folly and the Infinite Tabness

Brony in the streets, Jabroni in the sheets — David Cole (@irondavy) July 23, 2015

Gawker is the “Billy Corgan riding Big Thunder Mountain” of media stories: it keeps twisting and turning but it isn’t going anywhere and we all hate it. Nick Denton spent the weekend talking to anyone he could find (except his own employees) about the new, 20% nicer Gawker, and posted his ideas to a random Google doc, in keeping with the company’s unique commitment to “radical jankiness.” Denton is offering generous severance to anyone who wants to quit Gawker right now, but it’s not yet clear whether enough staff will leave to meet Denton’s “20% nicer” goal.



“I’ll burn my eyes out, Before I get out…” “I’ll burn my eyes out, Before I get out…”

As you suspected, “get the app” is a euphemism for “go away right now” to 69% of mobile website visitors (nice). All Android phones are hackable, and most of them will never be fixed. Jia Zhang’s bot @censusAmericans adds depressing descriptions of real people to your timeline. Twitter vows to make diversity a priority for really-really-real this time, pinky swear. Today in what word did we use “algorithms” instead of: “heuristics.” Choire made a convincing case that the modern world is impossible, because to make all the things we need, we need to already have all the things we want to make. But before the seas rise enough to drown us all, enjoy these brutalist sand castles.

I wish he’d thurston less — Churlish (@Cryptoterra) July 26, 2015

Hate Reads: Stephen Marche did his best to write even more unforgivably about David Foster Wallace’s suicide than Birdlord Franzen did. And according to Naomi Wolf, women today suffer unequal pay and social status because of how they talk. Debbie Cameron explained why this is completely idiotic.

Today in Sharks: Death From Below

Today’s Song: the music of this train hitting an SUV limo is as good as anything Radiohead ever recorded [via inky].

~If a tab be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.~