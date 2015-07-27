Today in Tabs: Denton Folly and the Infinite Tabness

35 of the 46 women who have publicly accused Bill Cosby of rape or sexual assault told their stories to New York Magazine. The NYMag website has been down due to a denial of service attack (which might be because some dude doesn’t like New York, the city, although that’s pretty questionable) but you can read an archive of the main story and listen to two of the women’s stories on Instagram. I’m told you can buy printed-out copies of the magazine in the back of most vape shops (??), but you could also read it on Tumblr if you’re that desperate.
Brony in the streets, Jabroni in the sheets
— David Cole (@irondavy) July 23, 2015
Gawker is the “Billy Corgan riding Big Thunder Mountain” of media stories: it keeps twisting and turning but it isn’t going anywhere and we all hate it. Nick Denton spent the weekend talking to anyone he could find (except his own employees) about the new, 20% nicer Gawker, and posted his ideas to a random Google doc, in keeping with the company’s unique commitment to “radical jankiness.” Denton is offering generous severance to anyone who wants to quit Gawker right now, but it’s not yet clear whether enough staff will leave to meet Denton’s “20% nicer” goal.
As you suspected, “get the app” is a euphemism for “go away right now” to 69% of mobile website visitors (nice). All Android phones are hackable, and most of them will never be fixed. Jia Zhang’s bot @censusAmericans adds depressing descriptions of real people to your timeline. Twitter vows to make diversity a priority for really-really-real this time, pinky swear. Today in what word did we use “algorithms” instead of: “heuristics.” Choire made a convincing case that the modern world is impossible, because to make all the things we need, we need to already have all the things we want to make. But before the seas rise enough to drown us all, enjoy these brutalist sand castles.
I wish he’d thurston less
— Churlish (@Cryptoterra) July 26, 2015
Hate Reads: Stephen Marche did his best to write even more unforgivably about David Foster Wallace’s suicide than Birdlord Franzen did. And according to Naomi Wolf, women today suffer unequal pay and social status because of how they talk. Debbie Cameron explained why this is completely idiotic.
Today in Sharks: Death From Below
Today’s Song: the music of this train hitting an SUV limo is as good as anything Radiohead ever recorded [via inky].
~If a tab be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.~
This is Today in Tabs’s last week before August hiatus! I’m going to do so many fun things while totally ignoring the news next month! If you notice that Tabs this week is even lazier than usual, it’s because I have already stopped caring and am only writing it out of a vague sense of obligation. If you want to read it out of a vague sense of obligation, you can do that on Fast Company or in email.