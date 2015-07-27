Infographic: One Of These Fictional Weapons Is The Most Badass Fictional Weapon Ever

There’s not much joy in seeing two indestructibles unable to destroy each other. That’s why scenes of Superman and General Zod flinging each other into buildings is not a good time at the movies these days. It’s much more suspenseful to see someone threatening to wreak obscene amounts of havoc on innocent civilians—or someone else defending those civilians—with the coolest possible instrument-of-death science or magic allows. A new infographic ranks the fictional world’s most badass clobbering concoctions—and sifting through them is a blast.

Photo: Film Frame, MVLFFLLC. TM, Marvel

Created by the wish-fulfillment outfitters at MorphCostumes, Which Is The Most Badass Fictional Weapon Of All Time pits all the greats against each other, allowing viewers to envision a world where Indiana Jones uses his bullwhip against Freddy Kreuger’s glove-blades. (Interestingly, Wolverine’s hand-weaponry is ranked superior to Freddy’s similar version, because adamantium.) The weapons come from movies, TV shows, comics, and even video games. Each entry offers a description of the weapon at hand, argues its strengths and weaknesses, and then assigns it a Badass Score. Like all truly great weapons, though, the badassery level here depends on whether the bearer knows how to use it.

