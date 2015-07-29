6 Mistakes To Avoid When Starting A New Job

Starting a new job can be a nerve-wracking experience. If you’re not careful, you could find yourself making the kind of mistakes that will not only annoy your co-workers, but could have you ostracized from the company before you even get your business cards. Avoid these top new hire mistakes to ensure your new job will have longevity.

It’s common for new hires to want to demonstrate just how skilled they are to prove to others that the company was right to hire them, but showcasing yourself right out the gate can cause you to come across to co-workers as over-zealous or arrogant.

Scott Weiss, founder of the employee referral tracking company Referagig and president of Makena Partners, a technology recruiting support company, says the most important thing a new hire can do is build trust with colleagues. “Take the first few weeks to ask a lot of questions and be curious,” he says.

While in the back of your mind, you may be saying I have all these great skills, talents, and knowledge that I bring to the table, putting them out there for everyone to see all at once can make it difficult for you to win the trust that you need with your colleagues.

Starting off on the right foot at your new job begins before you even get hired. Recruiting expert Steve Suggs says the worst mistake he sees new hires make is embellishing on their résumé. “If you get the job, those embellishments will eventually come back to haunt you,” he says.

Stay true to your skills and experiences both on your résumé and when chatting with your new co-workers and managers in your early days on the job. If you don’t know something, tell the truth and promise you’ll work hard to learn it.

Starting a new job is akin to moving to a new community. Things are going to look different and be done differently than in your previous work environment. Talking excessively about how your previous company did things or how you’re used to doing things can put people off and make them think that you won’t be able to fit in to your new company culture.