Drake Responds To Ghostwriting Accusations The Only Way He Knows How—With a Fire Diss Track

MC Shan vs. KRS-One. The Roxanne Wars. LL Cool J vs. Canibus. Jay-Z vs. Nas. How did rappers ever battle one another in public before social media?

The most recent Twitter-sourced rap beef began last week when Rick Ross affiliate, Meek Mill, whose name sounds remarkably like a Civil War battle site, called out heavyweight Drake for purportedly using ghostwriters. Although the dispute started digitally, it’s now spilled over into the audio realm, with Drake releasing a response song on his Beats One radio show. It’s not the first time Drake has released new music on his weekly broadcast, but it is the first time that said music was so topical.

One hint that the new song, “Charged Up” is about the Meek Mill situation is that within the first 25 seconds, there’s a reference to people “snitching on us without an interrogation.” “I’m honored that you think this is staged,” he continues later. “Easter egg hunting, they gotta look for something.” He also chides his unnamed antagonist for having difficulty getting a gold record, and even graciously offers a spot on his own label, OVO. (The ultimate power move. Damn.)

The reason Meek Mill started all this seems to have something to do with his fiancée, Nicki Minaj’s involvement in a prior, far more publicized dispute with Taylor Swift. Perhaps Meek interpreted the exchanges between those two stars as open season for saying anything about anybody. Although Mill’s tweets since Drake’s song came out don’t seem to indicate that he regrets any of this, Co.Create suspects that maybe he does.

Listen to the song below:

[via Pitchfork]