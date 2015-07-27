New York Magazine Cover Puts Faces To The Names Of Bill Cosby’s Accusers

By now, most people with a healthy media diet are used to seeing images of a grumpy, grizzled Bill Cosby attached to articles about his alleged history as a sexual predator. “Used to” is perhaps a generous way of saying “tired of,” or at least “numbed to.” The impact of these unflattering photos has waned. New York magazine has gone a different way in its cover story, though, by focusing squarely on Cosby’s alleged victims, and putting their faces front and center. 35 of their faces.

Of the 46 women who have come forward to level charges at the household-name comedian, 35 were willing to be interviewed and photographed for the piece. As the magazine mentions by way of introduction, “Each story is awful in its own right. But the horror is multiplied by the sheer volume of seeing them together.” Interest in the allegations against Cosby heated up last year when a Hannibal Buress stand-up bit about them went viral, and that interest has only gotten exponentially more intense in the months since, and reached fever pitch last week with new court documents released by the times in which Cosby admits using Quaaludes as part of his seduction process.

Anyone having difficulty reading the article can thank whoever is responsible for hacking the New York Magazine website the morning after the article went up online. (So far, an anti-New York City activist is taking credit, which seems a little fishy.) In any case, you can still read the article here or, you know, you can buy a physical copy. That still happens!

Cosby has denied all wrongdoing so far, and he has not been officially charged with any crimes as of this date.