Jason Kilar’s Audacious Plan: One-Upping YouTube With His Mobile Video Platform, Vessel

In a cavernous mainstage room in a southern California convention hall, Jason Kilar is explaining how he’s going to make content creators money. About two and a half years ago, Kilar was the CEO of Hulu before relations with television networks reached a breaking point. Today, instead of working with ABC and Fox, he’s working with YouTube’s rising stars—and tapping into a subculture, made up mostly of people in their teens and twenties, that’s poised to change the entertainment industry.

Kilar’s company, Vessel, is a subscription online video platform. For $2.99 a month, viewers can watch videos from Internet celebrities such as Ingrid Nilsen, Epic Meal Time, and Shane Dawson before they appear on YouTube. In exchange for their videos, which air 72 hours before they appear on other platforms like Vimeo or YouTube, Vessel is offering creators better revenue share than YouTube and a cut of the subscription fees. Fans, meanwhile, get a more streamlined and intimate interaction experience with creators than they do in the anarchic world of YouTube comments.

Kilar’s appearance on stage with online video pioneer Hank Green took place at a conference called VidCon. The conference, which had tens of thousands of attendees, was a study in cognitive dissonance. Content creators, ad agencies, digital firms, tech company muckety mucks, and entertainment industry suits all went from SXSW-like panel to SXSW-like panel. But alongside the tech industry standard-bearers were thousands upon thousands of teenagers eager to meet their favorite YouTube celebrities.

VidCon is surreal. The college student who asked me for directions to a nearby hotel suddenly had four teenagers asking him for autographs and selfies. An entertainment lawyer of my acquaintance marvels that Katie Couric was speaking on stage with Ze Frank. Bored with their jobs, people making videos in their garages are suddenly celebrities.

When I spoke with Kilar, it was evident that he hopes to profit off this nascent subculture. Rather than dealing with the armies of lawyers and baklava-layered bureaucracy of a conventional television network, Vessel hopes to make money by offering YouTube’s A-list personalities a better platform than YouTube.

Vessel launched on March 24 with offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles. When I asked Kilar what Vessel is, exactly, he described a video service where desktops and laptops are almost an afterthought.

“We’re building a service rooted in passion,” Kilar told me. “What we want to do is provide fans access to the content and creators they adore, on the devices that matter most to them—mobile devices. All our efforts are on passion-driven content, passion-driven creators, and creating an environment that works on mobile devices. We also have a great computer site, but we are first and foremost focused on mobile devices.”