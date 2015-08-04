Rooster McConaughey (Matthew’s Bro) And Butch Gilliam Bring You Business, West Texas Style

“Rooster” and “Butch” ain’t exactly the names you’d associate with investment savvy. But the latest business-based reality show is all about street-smarts, Texas style.

Rooster McConaughey—as in Matthew McConaughey’s older brother—and Wayne “Butch” Gilliam are self-made millionaires through ventures like oil pipe supplies and cattle ranching. Lately, they’ve been sharing the wealth by investing in promising entrepreneurs. Except, according to the show’s schtick, these guys do business a little differently—opting for personality over PowerPoints, character over calculation.

Welcome to the West Texas Investors Club, which premieres August 4 on CNBC. In eight, hour-long episodes, McConaughey, Gilliam—along with buddy American Music Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Gil Prather—gauge pitches from 16 ambitious entrepreneurs who travel to Texas to make their case for funding. And suited-up city slickers are in for one helluva surprise when they cop an attitude…

“In one of the early episodes, there’s a guy who talks his way out of an investment based on his character,” says Charlie Ebersol, who executive produces the show with Mike Lanigan and Jason Henry, all of The Company—the production entity that’s also behind CNBC’s The Profit. “He told them, ‘You run on the good ol’ boy system. That doesn’t work anymore.’ They said, ‘Business is always about good ol’ boys, handshakes, sales, and talking to people. If you don’t believe business can be based on a handshake, we don’t need you.’ ”

It was Henry who alerted The Company to these guys, having worked with them in the past. Their M.O. struck a chord with Ebersol, who’d noticed a pattern with The Company’s venture capital division: more often, good ideas with unscrupulous business partners fell apart, while bad ideas with ethical ones didn’t.

“I flew down to Texas to meet with these guys for two days and fell in love with them,” says Ebersol. “They had these gigantic personalities. Butch is an insanely smart businessman. He doesn’t give two hoots what’s on the balance sheet. The culture that the person drives in his business is the most important.