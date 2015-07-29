Exclusive: Women In Tech Challenge Event Organizers To Make The “50-50 Pledge”

Oakland, Calif.-based entrepreneur Sandi MacPherson was frustrated with the hand-wringing over women’s underrepresentation in technology, and specifically in the expert-speaker lineups at the industry’s many conferences and events. As the founder of Quibb, a professional network that functions like a minimalist LinkedIn, MacPherson knew firsthand that there were more than enough qualified women leaders in Silicon Valley. Why weren’t they being invited on stage?

It’s not that hard to find 20 individual people. But the potential ripple effect is really big.

“Events are the face of the industry,” she says. And more than that, “speakers get access to people and the press that they wouldn’t otherwise.” She looked at conference data and realized that men were more likely to reap those benefits, outnumbering women speakers by roughly three to one. Everyone seemed aware of the problem, but no one had arrived at a solution.

Enter MacPherson’s 140-character hypothesis. She tweeted out a link to a Google form, inviting women in technology to volunteer as speakers. Less than two months later, she has a growing list of 1,100 women leaders working at companies like Google, Facebook, PayPal, and Shopify.

Indeed, strength in numbers is now the animating force behind MacPherson’s project. Armed with her database of names, she is now hoping to prod event organizers to commit to her “50-50 pledge,” and equalize their numbers of male and female speakers.

“There are a lot of women out there who are so great at what they do, these people do exist. It’s just that you might not know them,” MacPherson says. Her goal is to partner with organizers and provide them with suggested speakers “focused on the right topic and in the right role.”

Merci Victoria Grace, product management lead for Slack, was one of the first women to raise her hand. “When I saw the initiative I immediately felt that I should volunteer,” she says. “Having more women on stage is a signal that benefits the greater good.”