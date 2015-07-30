5 Ways to Fix the Tech Industry’s Diversity Problem

The tech community has a well-documented diversity problem , and the sense within Silicon Valley that something needs to be done about it is getting more acute.

But if you look at any of the diversity reports coming out of Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and other major tech companies, it’s clear there’s a long way to go. Company demographics have changed little over the past year, and I’m frankly not surprised.

You can have a company that’s 50% women and 50% men but still isn’t meaningfully diverse.

As is true of any goal, you need to define the “why” before setting out to achieve it. And so far, the tech industry has failed to do that when it comes to diversity. But the truth is that more diverse technology companies make for better businesses.

For starters, diversity isn’t just about ethnicity and gender. That’s not to say that bringing more ethnic minorities and women into tech fields isn’t vital—it is. But hiring on that basis won’t accomplish anything of real or lasting significance. You can have a company that’s 50% women and 50% men but still isn’t meaningfully diverse.

Real diversity in any organization is more deeply rooted and nuanced than any quota-keeping can produced, and it always has significant payoffs. Here’s a look at four of them, followed by five ways to tackle diversity the right way.

A recent Harvard Business Review study, found that companies that were strong on both “inherent” (traits you’re born with) and “acquired” (traits born of experience) diversity out-innovated and out-performed others. Researchers also discovered that employees at companies that prized both these forms of diversity were 45% more likely to report a growth in market share over the previous year and were 70% more likely to report capturing a new market.

A diverse group of problem-solvers usually has a better chance of outperforming a less diverse team, thanks to the broader range of experiences each member brings to the table. In other words, it has less to do with what we look like on the outside than with the ways we see the world and interpret experiences.