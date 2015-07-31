A Year In A Delhi Slum

Ambarish Mitra comes from what he calls “the classic Indian middle class family.” Born in 1979, he came of age in the ’90s, and for Indian boys of that era, he says, parents wanted one of two things: engineering school, or med school. “But I was never inclined to do engineering,” says Mitra. What’s more, the competition to succeed was overwhelming, with just a few hundred slots reserved for thousands of applicants. Mitra was an average student; his odds looked long, and parental opprobrium was growing.

Ambarish Mitra

“The pressure was so high that, one fine day at the age of 16, I decided to pack my bag,” says Mitra. He ran away from home to the far end of his sprawling city of Delhi. He left a note telling his family he’d moved to Mumbai, and not to try to find him.

When you’re a teenage runaway without resources in Delhi in 1996, your options are few; even if Mitra could have afforded an apartment (and he couldn’t), no one would have rented to him. When we think of slums in the developing world, we don’t think of them as invitation-only, but in fact the slums of Delhi were controlled communities, each with a “micro-culture” and restricted access, says Mitra. Mitra had a friend who lived in Munirka Village, a dense slum of about 6,000 people. His friend put a good word in, and Mitra gained admission. He soon moved into a cramped shed, paying almost nothing, and got what he paid for.

Why did he do it? Was it as a last resort, or a kind of adventure? “It was a combination,” he recalls now. “When I think about it, what I did was very dangerous and risky.” But he had dreaded the life he was facing: a failed engineering examination, parental ire, a year spent just trying to get scores up for a degree he didn’t want anyway. “Running away was an amazing feeling. There was a beautiful sense of freedom. Also, I always had a tendency to question things. There was a rebel inside me always.”

So he was free. But he was a slum dweller, without a plan. “There were no aspirations. I was just living one day at a time. The immediate aspiration was to arrange for food.” For a few weeks, he wondered if he should undo the decision. He called home—but if his parents picked up, he hung up. He called again, speaking to his elder sister, with whom he was very close. (He comes from a family of strong women; Mitra says his grandmother and her sisters were among the first degree-earning women in India.) His sister promised to keep his secret, and was glad to hear he was okay.

He remained in the slum. Finally, a few weeks in, he began to settle into a pattern. He found a job assisting the owner of a tea stall, something like a rickshaw selling hot tea and newspapers. He had no idea what the future would hold. Perhaps he was living it.

In the evenings at the tea stall, he’d read one of his own papers by the light of a kerosene lamp. Occasionally, he’d circle items that interested him. One day, he came across an ad in an English-language newspaper, advertising a business plan competition, focusing on the emerging category called “e-business.” This ad, he recalls, “struck me the most.” He felt it was made for him.