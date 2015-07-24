Bulletproof Raises $9 Million To Sell Butter-Infused Coffee

Bulletproof, the company behind the popular and faddish Bulletproof coffee , has just raised $9 million to help build a chain of coffee shops . Trinity Ventures is investing in the company, which markets a coffee drink containing large amounts of butter and protein, in the hopes of expansion beyond a core base of fans on the West Coast.

According to the company’s press release:

Bulletproof products are designed to help everyday people easily improve their biochemistry so that their bodies and minds work effortlessly. In addition to its wildly popular coffee, supplements, foods, and technologies, Bulletproof unveiled its latest product today. FATwater™ is a patented nano-fusion of Bulletproof XCT Oil™ and purified water that provides a new kind of powerful hydration using clean-burning energy from quality fat. This announcement is the first of many designed to introduce Bulletproof on a bigger scale.

Bulletproof coffee and FATwater, of course, have raised skepticism among some. Dr. Walter Willett of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health told Fast Company in response to an earlier FATwater announcement, “This has the scent of snake oil, and ‘extreme hydration’ sounds likes drowning. If you want hydration, take another glass of water.”

Writer Chris Gayomali previously experimented with adding Bulletproof coffee to his morning routine. He remained unconvinced of the drink’s efficacy. However, this reporter has had Tibetan yak-butter tea (which Bulletproof coffee is based on) and found it drinkable, though not something that would be part of a daily routine.

There’s big money in the coffee shop world for venture capital firms like Trinity these days: Starbucks on Thursday reported impressive third-quarter earnings, thanks to busy stores and customers spending more per visit.