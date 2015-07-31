Anti-Doping Regulations Come To Esports: A Q&A With Electronic Sports League’s Michal Blicharz

ESL hosts competitive gaming leagues and tournaments all over the world and has a vested interest in preserving esports’ reputation and sportsmanship as digital professional gaming rises in popularity. Michal Blicharz, the VP of Pro Gaming at ESL, answered Fast Company‘s questions about how ESL plans to combat PED abuse:

Fast Company: Why did ESL choose to release its anti-doping policy now? Is its timing in response to the widely publicized admission of drug abuse by the ex-Cloud9 CounterStrike: Global Offensive player?

Michael Blicharz: Taking this step was inevitable for ESL and something we expected we would have to do sooner or later. In the last 1.5 years player salaries in the world’s top teams rose from below $1,000 by almost tenfold in some cases. Prize-money purses rose four times. The temptation to cheat has become greater than ever and we knew that before the fateful interview. There’s no denying that the interview forced us to act more swiftly than we had originally planned.

How effective does ESL believe these PEDs are? Can they noticeably improve player performance on a level comparable to PEDs in nondigital sports? Do PEDs imbalance games and affect game outcomes?

We don’t think that PEDs can give you an insurmountable advantage, but we don’t want to see a situation where players are putting their health at risk and take PEDs just to make sure they don’t lose a competitive edge. “We’re taking it because everyone else is taking it.” It’s our obligation to provide a fair playing field to our competitors.

What performance-enhancing drugs will the ESL be testing for? The PED mentioned most is Adderall, a drug typically used to treat attention-deficit disorders. How will the ESL account for prescribed users of this and other prescribed drugs?