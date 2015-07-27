3 Lessons IBM’s Watson Can Teach Us About Our Brains’ Biases

What can artificial intelligence teach us about human intelligence? Quite a bit, it turns out. IBM’s Watson had its crowning moment back in 2011 when the cognitive computing system famously destroyed its Jeopardy champion contenders , but lately Watson has been wading into far more murky cognitive territory—creative thinking.

“The crowning achievement of human intelligence is our ability to be creative,” says Steve Abrams, director of IBM Watson. Abrams is in the business of recreating cognitive processes in computers. “I have to know how people work,” he says. And one of the biggest pieces of understanding how people work is uncovering what it means to think creatively.

From Chef Watson, which teamed up with the Institute of Culinary Education to develop unexpected food combinations to Watson Tone Analyzer, which performs automatic linguistic analysis to interpret not just the informationm but the tone of people’s writing, Watson is reaching into all sorts of creative applications.

And the cognitive computing system, which has been snapped up and applied in various ways by some 5,000 different application developers in the past year, can also teach us quite a bit about the way our minds work. Years of studying cognitive computing and developing cognitive systems for Watson point to a number of ways in our brains function during creative thinking and problem solving.

“What is creativity? It’s having a message to convey or a problem to solve in the face of some sort of constraints, and figuring out how to achieve that goal in the face of those constraints,” says Abrams.

But what are some of the cognitive roadblocks that might be standing in the way of our ability to think and problem solve most creatively? Fast Company spoke with Abrams about what he’s learned about the cognitive biases we bring to the table that a computing system like Watson is designed to overcome.

In the absence of information, we tend to avoid choosing options we don’t know enough about or don’t feel fully confident in. Behavioral scientists call this the “ambiguity effect”—a cognitive bias in which your decision-making is impaired by a lack of information, says Abrams.