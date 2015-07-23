advertisement
New York Fast Food Workers’ Fight For $15 Is Ready To Be Served Fresh

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

A special panel appointed by New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, recently recommended raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $15 per hour. The New York State Labor Commissioner is expected to approve the recommendation. The wage would take effect first in New York City by 2018, and later to the rest of the state. How wonderful is that?

