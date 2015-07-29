3 Traits Of Great Bosses (And How To Pick One)

One of the biggest fallacies jobseekers hold dear is that their careers in a new company will follow a straightforward program of work > evaluate performance > rinse > repeat. Once they’re hired, though, it hardly ever does. There’s one factor few job candidates weigh closely enough but has arguably the biggest impact on how they’ll progress in a new organization—their boss. That person won’t just shape your experience at this company, they may well influence the rest of your career.

After I joined Bain Capital Ventures as its first female investor, Mike Krupka, one of the partners, promoted me within my first year. It was a pretty unusual thing to happen, and it wouldn’t have without the strong working relationship we’d forged.

The difference between a boss who believes you’re doing a good job and one who believes in your future potential is night and day.

In an ideal world, your individual boss doesn’t just impact your day-to-day tasks; she’s also your professional champion. That means more than just writing a performance review or spending one-on-one time with you on a regular basis. Championing a protege (you!) means they give you the opportunity to acquire the skills and experiences you’ll need to advance. The difference between a boss who believes you’re doing a good job and one who believes in your future potential is night and day.

A boss who champions you will be the one who writes your business school recommendation, provides that influential reference to your next boss, or even writes that letter of support when you start your own company.

We’ve moved past the era of the lifetime career—one job for 40 years with a gold watch to show for it. Instead, most of our professional lives are fluid and constantly evolving, rich with multiple companies, roles, and experiences.

A good boss listens carefully and keeps a lookout for opportunities for you.

Because of that, my own goal as a boss is to create a high-impact career experience for everyone who works for me. But I can’t do that if I don’t understand how my team members each define success. I want to know what she or he is striving toward in their career path, both in the short and long terms, whether that’s within my company or beyond it.

A good boss also knows how to motivate you based on that knowledge. George Stalk, encouraged me to join his Innovation Group by sending me a box of the books he’d written, knowing that I was looking for a role that dealt with creative thinking and new concepts.