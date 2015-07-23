Run The Jewels’s New Cat-Remixed Album Will Drop This Fall

Remember when the guys behind Run the Jewels told us last year that they were remixing their second eponymous album with cat sounds to create Meow the Jewels?

Now, after a successful Kickstarter campaign and a truly very good early sneak peek of Meowrly that was released yesterday, one half of the rap duo El-P announced on Twitter today that #MeowTheJewels could drop as early as September.

Massive Attack is working on the production, according to El-P’s Twitter.

“Me and [Killer] Mike feel strongly about police brutality, so we saw the opportunity to do something good in a funny way and in a way that’s what Run the Jewels is all about. If Meow the Jewels happens, I’m going to take the money and put it directly as close to the hands of the families of Eric Garner and Mike Brown as I possibly can. It’s just a cool way to do something good and also to make the stupidest rap album of all time,” El-P told Fast Company in November.

As with previous Run the Jewels albums, the digital version will be free, says Trevor de Brauw, who represents the group. A limited-edition specially packaged vinyl version will follow, and 100% of the proceeds from that record and the Kickstarter campaign (which raised $65,000 on a $45,000 goal) will go to charities supporting police brutality victims. Run the Jewels is still nailing down the charities that will receive proceeds from Meow the Jewels sales.

In the Fast Company profile last year, El-P was not shy about the fact that both of the men were super high when they conceived of #MeowTheJewels. Today he got more specific, sharing on Twitter that he was “8/10” level high.

Whatever works to keep the sweet kitty tunes coming.